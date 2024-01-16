85 Bar West Waukee
FOOD
Apps
- Trick Play Pickles
Dill pickles chips dredged in a flavoful batter and served with our house chipotle mayo$11.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Button mushrooms and purple cauliflowers battered and fried, served with our zesty horseradish sauce$12.00
- Triple Dip Parlay
House made Guac, Queso and salsa served with white corn chips.$12.00
- Classic Wings
10 crisp and juicy chicken wings served with Celery, carrots. Tossed in your choice of different house made sauces.$15.00
- Boneless Wings
Your favorite saucy nugs$14.00
- Tin Can Nachos
Smothered and layered nachos. Add chicken or Steak to make it a full meal.$15.00
- Starting Line Spin Dip
Rich and creamy spinach and artichoke dip$14.00
- Chicken Tenders
5 Tenders served naked or tossed in one of our many house sauces$13.00
Hot Dogs
- Chicago Dog
A fully authentic chicago staple$12.00
- Chili Cheese Sonora
A bacon wrapped dog served with chili sauce and finely shredded cheese.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Complete Dog
A chilien delicacy$14.00
- Southern Deluxe
A true southern classic. One all beef dog smothered in pimento cheese, topped with bacon crumbles, and fried jalapeños.$14.00
Handhelds
- '85 Burger
2 thin patties, white American cheese, LTO, Singleterry sauce$16.00
- Shroom & Swiss Burger
2 thin patties, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, horseradish sauce$16.00
- Smothered Burger
2 thin patties, white American cheese, bacon, onion rings, spicy BBQ Sauce$16.00
- Italian Beef
Oven roasted top round dipped in a flavorful au jus$17.00
- Breakaway BLT
Thick Cut Bacon, Heirloom Tomatoes, butter lettuce.$15.00
- QB Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried chicken with LTO, Zesty Horseradish Sauce, crispy fried onions$13.00
- BYO Burger
Includes 2 Patties & White American Cheese.$11.00
Kids Menu
Sides
Xtra Sauces
- Blue Cheese$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caesar$1.00
- Chipotle Mayo$1.00
- Creamy Parmasan$1.00
- Dijion VIn$1.00
- Garlic Buffalo$1.00
- Honey Garlic$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Hot Buffalo$1.00
- Hot Honey$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oil and Vin$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Red Wine Vin$1.00
- Side of Au Jus$1.00
- Side of Jalepenos$1.00
- Tangy BBQ$1.00
- Thousand Island$1.00
- Zesty Horseradish$1.00
SODA
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Mtn Dew$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Starry Zero$3.00
- MUG Rootbeer$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Pink Lemonade (Fountain)$3.00
- Lemonade (Fountain)$3.00
- Brisk Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Red Bull Reg.$4.00
- Red Bull SF$4.00
- Red Bull Tropical$4.00
- Fresh Squeezed OJ$4.00
- House Lemonade$4.00
- Bills Pink Lemonade
- Ginger Beer$3.00